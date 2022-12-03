Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Stake Increased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,501,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 169,724 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.44% of Apollo Global Management worth $121,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 20.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,816 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at $124,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at $1,585,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 52.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 324,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,094,000 after purchasing an additional 111,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 87.4% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,297,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,994,811.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

APO stock opened at $68.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.52. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.62 and a fifty-two week high of $75.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is -28.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on APO shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.20.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

