Northern Trust Corp Has $129.73 Million Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,121,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,445 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.69% of Liberty Broadband worth $129,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 24,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weitz Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 711,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,301,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LBRDK shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Liberty Broadband to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.80.
Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Broadband
Liberty Broadband Stock Up 0.2 %
LBRDK stock opened at $90.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.09. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $71.70 and a twelve month high of $164.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.70.
Liberty Broadband Profile
Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Liberty Broadband (LBRDK)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.