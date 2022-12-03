Northern Trust Corp Sells 39,255 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,256,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39,255 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.22% of Qorvo worth $118,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Qorvo by 9,752.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 150,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,708,000 after buying an additional 149,218 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 6.5% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 495,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,849,000 after purchasing an additional 30,075 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.78.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $206,118.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,909.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $97.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.38 and a 1-year high of $163.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 24.47%. Qorvo’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 22.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

