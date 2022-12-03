Northern Trust Corp Has $108.11 Million Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,304,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 21,927 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $108,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $130,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 146.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 17,352 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.1% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $20,723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $105.56 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $106.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 5.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.49. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.33, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BMRN shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $130.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.55, for a total value of $129,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,824 shares in the company, valued at $27,940,417.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $531,068.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,064.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.55, for a total transaction of $129,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,824 shares in the company, valued at $27,940,417.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,814. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

