Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 343.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,607 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 10,538 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 297.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,099,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,348,948,000 after purchasing an additional 13,545,106 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 327.3% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 17,902,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,334,252,000 after purchasing an additional 13,712,968 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,550,784 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,397,781,000 after purchasing an additional 140,465 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 229.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,563,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $638,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 333.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,707,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $425,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389,431 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXCM opened at $118.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.31. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $144.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.72, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $270,288.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,572,230.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on DexCom to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DexCom from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.24.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

