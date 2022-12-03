Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $37,539,000. Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $30,978,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,654,000 after purchasing an additional 184,124 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,181,772 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,368,000 after purchasing an additional 182,588 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 131.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 309,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,269,000 after purchasing an additional 175,916 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JAZZ. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $157.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.66. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $119.64 and a 1 year high of $169.98.

In other news, Director Patrick G. Enright sold 4,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.48, for a total transaction of $743,513.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,856,861.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $29,418.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,898,345.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick G. Enright sold 4,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.48, for a total value of $743,513.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,861.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,185 shares of company stock worth $8,523,904. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

