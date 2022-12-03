Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,826 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIVB. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIVB stock opened at $224.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.50. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $204.37 and a 1-year high of $752.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.46.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.95 by $0.26. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 26.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush cut their target price on SVB Financial Group from $385.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Maxim Group cut their target price on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer cut SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $404.85 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut SVB Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $408.04.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

