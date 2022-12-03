Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,955,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,485,575,000 after purchasing an additional 412,019 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,220,455,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,066,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,013,817,000 after buying an additional 540,683 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,430,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,754,000 after buying an additional 762,939 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,069,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,011,000 after buying an additional 459,442 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE CPT opened at $119.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.45. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $107.90 and a 52 week high of $180.37.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.54%.

In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $238,001.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,357.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CPT. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $165.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.83.

Camden Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Articles

