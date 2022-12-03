Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,681,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,088,482,000 after buying an additional 1,517,624 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 572.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,382,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,545 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,679,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,763,898,000 after purchasing an additional 925,807 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 68.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,662,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,426,000 after purchasing an additional 677,374 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 37.2% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,233,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,682,000 after purchasing an additional 605,331 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ES. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Eversource Energy to $86.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.82.

Shares of ES opened at $83.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.48. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $70.54 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. Research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.59%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

