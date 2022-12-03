Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 1,996 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the second quarter worth approximately $10,229,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 8.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 146,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,278,000 after purchasing an additional 11,107 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 4.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the second quarter worth approximately $4,205,000. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 4.0% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 167,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $88.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.20. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $99.20.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on AEE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.70.

About Ameren

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.