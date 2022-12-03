Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NBIX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6,483.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth $46,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $153,169.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $449,170.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric Benevich sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $6,295,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,453.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $153,169.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $449,170.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,531 shares of company stock worth $14,698,796. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $126.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 222.48 and a beta of 0.53. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.88 and a 52 week high of $129.29.

NBIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

