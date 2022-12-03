Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of BAH opened at $108.44 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $112.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 52.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 43.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BAH shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $488,201.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,746 shares in the company, valued at $15,980,362. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,033 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $488,201.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,746 shares in the company, valued at $15,980,362. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $167,849.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,648.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,894 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.