Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 151.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,879 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Equitable during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Equitable by 1,608.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Equitable by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Equitable by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Equitable by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE EQH opened at $31.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.73. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $37.13.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQH. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equitable news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $218,051.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,084.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $901,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,080,975.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $218,051.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,429 shares in the company, valued at $640,084.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,851. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equitable Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

