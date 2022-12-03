NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,314,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,188 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,179,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,333,000 after buying an additional 170,809 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 6.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,923,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,623,000 after buying an additional 1,488,926 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 15.0% during the second quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 19,204,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,730,000 after buying an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 6.8% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 12,996,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,409,000 after buying an additional 823,255 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NLOK stock opened at $23.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.87. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $30.92.

In other NortonLifeLock news, President Ondrej Vlcek bought 456,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $10,001,367.25. Following the purchase, the president now owns 3,453,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,659,568.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NLOK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

