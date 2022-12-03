American International Group Inc. Has $9.04 Million Holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,783 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.21% of New Jersey Resources worth $9,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 133.6% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 130,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after acquiring an additional 74,393 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 659,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,360,000 after buying an additional 46,483 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on NJR. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Insider Activity at New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Price Performance

In related news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $147,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,708.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NJR opened at $48.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.50. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.65. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $37.79 and a 1 year high of $50.15.

New Jersey Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

