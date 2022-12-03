EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on EQT to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EQT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on EQT from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Tudor Pickering lowered EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on EQT from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

EQT Price Performance

In other EQT news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of EQT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $4,104,433.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 297,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,373,049.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $39.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.59 and a fifty-two week high of $51.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.71.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.27%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Further Reading

