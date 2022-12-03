Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 2,277 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,584 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in SAP by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of SAP by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,805 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SAP opened at $112.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.13. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $78.22 and a 52 week high of $141.68.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SAP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SAP from €122.00 ($125.77) to €115.00 ($118.56) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from €95.00 ($97.94) to €100.00 ($103.09) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of SAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SAP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.73.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

