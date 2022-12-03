American International Group Inc. Sells 1,377 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $9,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey during the first quarter valued at $35,000. SouthState Corp lifted its position in Hershey by 365.0% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Hershey during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $234.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.07 and a 200 day moving average of $222.68. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $177.74 and a 12 month high of $241.45. The firm has a market cap of $48.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $52,744.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,895.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total value of $3,140,557.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,555 shares in the company, valued at $33,180,816.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $52,744.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,895.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,574 shares of company stock worth $12,446,698 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on HSY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hershey from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hershey from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

