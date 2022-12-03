Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,401 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 67,098 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Aspen Technology worth $8,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,645,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,098,905,000 after buying an additional 407,220 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 527,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,161,000 after purchasing an additional 258,347 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 419,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,121,000 after purchasing an additional 249,553 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $16,300,000. Finally, Pertento Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,743,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Aspen Technology to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.40.

Insider Transactions at Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, VP F G. Hammond sold 2,495 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.75, for a total value of $558,256.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,152 shares in the company, valued at $4,509,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, VP F G. Hammond sold 2,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.75, for a total transaction of $558,256.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,152 shares in the company, valued at $4,509,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $901,711.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,611.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $239.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $135.48 and a one year high of $263.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 3.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.07.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $250.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.76 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 21.55%. The business’s revenue was up 84.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.