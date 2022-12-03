American International Group Inc. Sells 14,809 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,809 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $8,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis boosted its stake in American Water Works by 390.9% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 183,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,064,000 after acquiring an additional 146,310 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,559,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $529,556,000 after buying an additional 89,415 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in American Water Works by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 14,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 11.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 182,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,173,000 after buying an additional 19,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 1.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 568,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $153.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $189.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.50 and its 200 day moving average is $146.24.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

AWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered their price target on American Water Works to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on American Water Works to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

