American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,534 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Rayonier worth $9,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 0.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rayonier by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 104,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Rayonier by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier Stock Performance

Shares of RYN stock opened at $35.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 63.77 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Rayonier Inc. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $45.87.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rayonier in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

