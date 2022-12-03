Northern Trust Corp Has $133.63 Million Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,488,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,585 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.21% of Eastman Chemical worth $133,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. TCM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of EMN stock opened at $87.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.48. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $69.91 and a 12 month high of $129.48.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EMN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

