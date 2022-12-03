Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,701 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,148 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 38.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,201,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,049,000 after purchasing an additional 886,455 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 11,488.8% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 371,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,235,000 after purchasing an additional 368,674 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 12.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,017,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,509,000 after purchasing an additional 330,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $54.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.52. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $65.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.4275 dividend. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.53%.

LNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

