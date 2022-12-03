Northern Trust Corp Sells 17,616 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 774,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,616 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.03% of IDEX worth $140,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 12.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 90,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,364,000 after purchasing an additional 10,199 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Weitz Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.7% during the second quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 22.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,245,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,153,000 after purchasing an additional 226,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 16.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 200,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,480,000 after purchasing an additional 28,810 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $42,529.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,441,910.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $1,369,742.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,480 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,826.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $42,529.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,441,910.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,044 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDEX Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IEX shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of IDEX to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

NYSE IEX opened at $241.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.71. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $172.18 and a 12-month high of $243.51. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.01.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. IDEX had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

