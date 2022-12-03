Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock Position Lessened by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.3% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 14.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 19.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 5.0% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 68.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $198.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.66. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.66. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.05 and a 1 year high of $688.60.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $890.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.00 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler acquired 1,050 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,645.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler bought 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,645.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at $34,962,920.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALGN. StockNews.com began coverage on Align Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Align Technology from $300.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.00.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

