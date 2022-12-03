BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,976 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 405.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 421.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $390.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.13.
Paycom Software Price Performance
Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Paycom Software Profile
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
