KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 107,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,059 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 342,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after buying an additional 11,271 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 91,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 978.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 77,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 70,731 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 125.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 17,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 12.5% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,205.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE KEY opened at $18.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. KeyCorp has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $27.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.29.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.64.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

