BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,927 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 698.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

CINF opened at $110.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $143.22. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -306.69 and a beta of 0.61.

Cincinnati Financial Cuts Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -766.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CINF. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading

