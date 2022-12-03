Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $5,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,586,000 after buying an additional 68,301 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 40.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,377,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,876 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 75.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,265,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,696,000 after purchasing an additional 972,637 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Zscaler by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,593,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,292,000 after purchasing an additional 104,934 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,061,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,090,000 after purchasing an additional 89,036 shares in the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Trading Down 10.7 %

Shares of ZS opened at $128.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.31. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.21 and a fifty-two week high of $332.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 53.23% and a negative net margin of 30.23%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $576,924.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,279 shares in the company, valued at $21,309,111.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $576,924.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,309,111.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $13,755,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,217,542.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,339 shares of company stock worth $29,386,731 in the last three months. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZS shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

Zscaler Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.