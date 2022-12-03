Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,348 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $5,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,368,727 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,241,927,000 after purchasing an additional 70,640 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,177,872 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $909,458,000 after buying an additional 10,373 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 31.2% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,055,306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $643,557,000 after acquiring an additional 489,118 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cooper Companies by 10.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,620,188 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $676,575,000 after acquiring an additional 157,305 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 17.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,120,044 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $467,719,000 after acquiring an additional 165,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $322.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.16. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.21 and a 1 year high of $430.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.64. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $843.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.22 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 13.38%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COO. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $345.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $388.10.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.