Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,348 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $5,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,368,727 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,241,927,000 after purchasing an additional 70,640 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,177,872 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $909,458,000 after buying an additional 10,373 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 31.2% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,055,306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $643,557,000 after acquiring an additional 489,118 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cooper Companies by 10.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,620,188 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $676,575,000 after acquiring an additional 157,305 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 17.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,120,044 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $467,719,000 after acquiring an additional 165,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.
Cooper Companies Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE COO opened at $322.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.16. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.21 and a 1 year high of $430.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.64. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently weighed in on COO. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $345.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $388.10.
Cooper Companies Company Profile
The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cooper Companies (COO)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.