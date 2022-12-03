BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,019 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 853.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,471,000 after buying an additional 5,566,481 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 19,813.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,441,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,430,000 after buying an additional 2,429,076 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 380.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,470,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,237,000 after buying an additional 1,956,492 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,172,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,983,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,281,000 after buying an additional 1,635,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,252,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at $27,841,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $35.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $50.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.96.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 25.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 14.56%.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

