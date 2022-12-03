BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 6,403 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,541 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,403 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,727 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Splunk by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Splunk by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,937 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Splunk by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Splunk Stock Down 3.1 %
NASDAQ SPLK opened at $88.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.61. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $150.79.
Splunk Company Profile
Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.
