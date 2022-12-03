BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 6,403 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,541 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,403 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,727 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Splunk by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Splunk by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,937 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Splunk by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $88.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.61. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $150.79.

SPLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.81.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

