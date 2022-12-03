BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,786 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 406.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $54.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.46 and a 200-day moving average of $47.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 1.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $62.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.82%.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 10,893 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $577,546.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,567 shares in the company, valued at $6,816,622.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $93,128.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,887.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 10,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $577,546.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,622.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,636 shares of company stock worth $1,190,675. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.20.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

