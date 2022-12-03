Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 498,412 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,116 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.83% of Paycom Software worth $139,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 405.3% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 421.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.13.

Paycom Software Trading Down 1.8 %

PAYC opened at $339.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $327.46 and its 200-day moving average is $324.66. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.82 and a 52-week high of $442.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Paycom Software announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.