BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Makes New Investment in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 162.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 250.0% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 187.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 147.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total value of $1,114,539.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at $8,787,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total transaction of $1,114,539.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,787,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brent Simonich bought 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $219.15 per share, for a total transaction of $201,618.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,104.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,213 shares of company stock worth $11,061,739 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $276.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.86.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $235.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.00. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.65 and a twelve month high of $271.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.84%.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

See Also

