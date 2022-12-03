BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,864 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Snap by 407.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 1,189.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 753.9% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $83,812.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,919.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snap news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 64,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $722,397.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,872,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,088,997.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $83,812.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,665,919.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,353,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,973,549 in the last three months. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Snap Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNAP. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America downgraded Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Snap from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen cut their price target on Snap to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, MKM Partners cut Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.85.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $54.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 24.32%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.