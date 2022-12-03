BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.03 Million Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,537 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. SCHRODERS IS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $239.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $218.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.37.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $234.40 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.58 and a twelve month high of $236.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.80. The company has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of -23.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($1.55). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 430.74% and a negative net margin of 123.02%. The business had revenue of $264.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.72) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.66 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

