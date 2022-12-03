ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 404,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,316 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $18,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HACK. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $46.88 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $62.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.57.

