LPL Financial LLC Buys 11,694 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,694 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $19,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,040,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,967,000 after acquiring an additional 11,097 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Travelers Companies by 24.8% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRV. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 5,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.48, for a total transaction of $986,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,189,530.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,422,202.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,675 shares in the company, valued at $17,683,546.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 5,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.48, for a total value of $986,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,189,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,485 shares of company stock worth $14,105,670. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $189.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.89 and a 200-day moving average of $168.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.70 and a twelve month high of $191.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.66.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.14). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.19%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

