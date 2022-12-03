Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 8,035 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,035 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Twilio were worth $5,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth about $285,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 72,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Twilio to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Twilio from $153.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.18.

Twilio Stock Performance

TWLO opened at $48.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $289.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.31 and a 200-day moving average of $77.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.38.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33). The business had revenue of $983.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.17 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 36.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $181,585.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,227,043.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $26,309.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,317,377.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $181,585.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,227,043.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,170 shares of company stock worth $579,649 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Stories

