Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $9.40, but opened at $8.87. Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $9.43, with a volume of 5,664 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider Shafique Virani sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $133,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,807.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 17,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $197,602.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,654,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,122,788.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shafique Virani sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $133,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,807.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 214,611 shares of company stock worth $2,281,944. Company insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average is $9.48.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 3,385.0% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

