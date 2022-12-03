BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,589 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 9.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 188,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after acquiring an additional 15,946 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Conagra Brands by 10.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 50,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Conagra Brands by 15.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 73,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Conagra Brands by 39.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 103,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 29,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 41.7% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 8,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on CAG shares. UBS Group upgraded Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $38.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.59. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $38.29.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.92%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.