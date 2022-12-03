BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 59,290 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,290 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. 30.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 2.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSE:PLTR opened at $7.66 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $20.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.52. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.36 and a beta of 2.89.

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $362,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,855,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,430,286.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 79,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $578,267.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $362,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,855,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,430,286.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,941,056 in the last quarter. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

