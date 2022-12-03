Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $5.60 Million Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $5,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 27,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Up 1.3 %

Genuine Parts stock opened at $187.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $115.63 and a 12-month high of $187.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.94 and its 200 day moving average is $153.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.