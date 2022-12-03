BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 10,471 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,471 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 765,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,121,000 after buying an additional 18,894 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Principal Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

In other news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $191,967.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,123,341.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,512.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $191,967.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $92.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

