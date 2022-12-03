Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 8,440 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.06% of BorgWarner worth $4,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 7,755.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on BWA shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BorgWarner from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.11.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $42.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.17. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $50.09.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.22. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

