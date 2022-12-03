Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.06% of Cable One worth $4,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cable One by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 14.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 18.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,898,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 10.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Cable One by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,581,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CABO opened at $735.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.80. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $620.57 and a 1 year high of $1,864.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $771.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,088.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $11.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.61 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $424.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.82 million. Cable One had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 20.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 61.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.85 per share. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.99%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Cable One from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cable One from $1,200.00 to $850.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cable One to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,725.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,420.00.

In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 500 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,094.74 per share, with a total value of $547,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,808,458. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cable One news, Director Brad D. Brian purchased 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $951.11 per share, for a total transaction of $47,555.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,555.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,094.74 per share, with a total value of $547,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,700 shares in the company, valued at $12,808,458. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 10,550 shares of company stock worth $7,537,276 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

