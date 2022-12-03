LPL Financial LLC Has $19.49 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $19,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Booking by 4.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Booking by 9.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,894,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 195,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,971,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,085.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.28. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,833.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,916.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.55 by $3.48. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $37.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,002.18, for a total value of $400,436.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,833,255.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,002.18, for a total transaction of $400,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,365 shares in the company, valued at $94,833,255.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total transaction of $78,224.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,167.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 431 shares of company stock valued at $850,411. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on BKNG. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Booking to $2,500.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Booking to $2,370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,424.85.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

