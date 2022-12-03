MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Stock Holdings Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $17,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 2,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of MSCI by 1.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 101,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 50.2% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 65.4% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MSCI opened at $518.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a PE ratio of 50.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $454.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $448.20. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $376.41 and a 12-month high of $646.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.22%.

In other news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,212,369.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,157,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,212,369.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSCI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.56.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

