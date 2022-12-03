BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 55,998 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,365 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 55,998 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 24.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 232,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 45,161 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 130.3% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 62.5% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 14,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.65. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The company has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stephens downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.88.

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $433,169.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 140,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary Torgow acquired 16,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $248,316.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 910,136 shares in the company, valued at $13,424,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $433,169.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,779 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

